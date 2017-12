Dec 11 (Reuters) - Capman Oyj:

* CAPMAN HAS ESTABLISHED A MEUR 86 FUND FOCUSING ON GROWTH INVESTMENTS

* ‍SELLS ITS SHARES IN SIX GROWTH COMPANIES TO FUND FOR MEUR 26.6​

* ‍SALES PRICE IS BASED ON FAIR VALUES OF INVESTMENTS AND DOES NOT HAVE A PROFIT IMPACT.​