BRIEF-Capman Q1 Operating Result Swings To Loss EUR 6.0 Million

April 23 (Reuters) - CapMan Oyj:

* CAPMAN PLC 1-3 2020 INTERIM REPORT

* CAPMAN OYJ Q1 GROUP TURNOVER EUR 11.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 9.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CAPMAN OYJ Q1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 6.0 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 4.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CAPMAN OYJ - ON CORONAVIRUS: MARKET TURBULENCE HAS DEPRESSED ASSET VALUES SIGNIFICANTLY DURING LAST FEW MONTHS, WHICH IS ALSO REFLECTED AS NEGATIVE FAIR VALUE CHANGES OF CAPMAN’S OWN INVESTMENTS DURING Q1 OF 2020.

* CAPMAN OYJ - OUR LIQUIDITY SITUATION IS GOOD AND OUR BALANCE SHEET AND FINANCIAL SITUATION IS STRONG

* CAPMAN OYJ - CAPMAN MAINTAINS ITS OUTLOOK ESTIMATE FOR 2020CAPMAN EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE THESE FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES GRA