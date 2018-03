March 26 (Reuters) - CAPMAN OYJ:

* CAPMAN REAL ESTATE ACQUIRES COMMERCIAL PROPERTY IN ESKILSTUNA, SWEDEN

* ‍ACQUIRED ASSA AB’S 63,000 SQM OFFICE AND INDUSTRIAL FACILITY IN ESKILSTUNA​

* ‍ASSA AB WILL LEASE ENTIRE PROPERTY BACK UNDER A COMBINATION OF LEASES LASTING UP TO 3 YEARS.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)