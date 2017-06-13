FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-CAPP says overall Canadian oil production to grow to 5.1 mln b/d in 2030
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 13, 2017 / 1:59 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-CAPP says overall Canadian oil production to grow to 5.1 mln b/d in 2030

2 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers:

* Says overall Canadian oil production to grow to 5.1 million b/d in 2030, up from 3.85 million b/d in 2016

* Sees a 53 percent increase in forecasted oil sands production of up to 3.7 million b/d in 2030 from 2.4 million b/d in 2016

* Says Canada will need more pipelines built through to 2030 to transport additional 1.3 million bpd of oil sands production to markets around the world

* Says capital spending in the Oil Sands is expected to decline for the third consecutive year to $15 billion in 2017 from $34 billion in 2014

* Says drilling by conventional crude oil producers is forecast to increase 70 percent in 2017 compared to 2016 levels

* Says drilling by conventional crude oil producers in 2017 will still be 40 percent lower than in 2014

* Says Canada’s oil industry faces challenges tempering long-term growth prospects, including uncertainty related to climate change policies in Canada

* Says Canada’s oil industry faces challenges tempering long-term growth prospects, including potential "protectionist" policies in the U.S.

* Says Canada’s oil industry faces challenges tempering long-term growth prospects, including "diverging regulatory efficiencies" between Canada, U.S Source text - (bit.ly/2rmKJQt)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.