April 29 (Reuters) - Capral Ltd:

* WITHDRAWN FY20 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

* PROPOSED SHARE CONSOLIDATION WITHDRAWN AS A RESULT OF MARKET VOLATILITY DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* RESULTS FOR Q1 2020 WERE PLEASINGLY IN LINE WITH ORIGINAL BUDGET & GUIDANCE

* DIRECTOR’S REMUNERATION REDUCED BY 25%

* DISCRETIONARY SPENDING & NON-ESSENTIAL CAPEX DEFERRED