May 8 (Reuters) - Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:

* CAPREIT REPORTS CONTINUED GROWTH AND STRONG OPERATING PERFORMANCE IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 8 PERCENT

* QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $168.019 MILLION VERSUS $155.610 MILLION

* QTRLY NFFO PER UNIT BASIC $0.463

* IN 2018, EXPECTS TO COMPLETE PROPERTY CAPITAL INVESTMENTS (EXCLUDING DEVELOPMENT AND INTENSIFICATION) OF ABOUT $185 MILLION TO $195 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: