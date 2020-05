BRIEF-Capricor Reports Positive Results From Study In Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Patients Treated With Cap-1002

May 13 (Reuters) - Capricor Therapeutics Inc:

* CAPRICOR ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOP-LINE FINAL RESULTS FROM HOPE-2 STUDY IN PATIENTS WITH DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY TREATED WITH LEAD CANDIDATE CAP-1002

* CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS INC - PLANNING TO MEET WITH FDA TO DISCUSS PATHWAY TO APPROVAL

* CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS INC - DATA SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN UPPER LIMB, CARDIAC AND RESPIRATORY FUNCTION

* CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS INC - CAP-1002 WAS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED THROUGHOUT STUDY

* CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.30