March 18 (Reuters) - Capricor Therapeutics Inc:

* CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.34

* EXOSOMES PLATFORM TECHNOLOGY EXPANDED TO POTENTIALLY COMBAT NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

* EXPECTS CASH RESOURCES AT DEC. 31 WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO COVER EXPENSES THROUGH AT LEAST Q2 OF 2021