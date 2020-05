May 14 (Reuters) - Capricor Therapeutics Inc:

* CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.30

* CONTINUE TO PURSUE PARTNERSHIP OPPORTUNITIES FOR DMD AND COVID-19 PROGRAMS

* CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS - AS OF MARCH 31, CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES TOTALED ABOUT $13.2 MILLION