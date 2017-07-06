BRIEF-Capricor Therapeutics retains full rights to CAP-1002 as Janssen Biotech decides not to exercise option

July 6 (Reuters) - Capricor Therapeutics Inc:

* Capricor therapeutics- no payments between capricor and janssen are required to be made in relation to this decision

* Capricor therapeutics retains full rights to cap-1002 as janssen biotech, inc. Decides not to exercise option

* Capricor therapeutics inc-in connection with decision, collaboration agreement, license option entered into between co and janssen terminated

* Capricor therapeutics-co to have fully paid-up non-exclusive license under patents controlled by janssen utilized in production of clinical trial materials

* Capricor therapeutics-to have non-exclusive license to publish, disclose, use information of janssen utilized in production of clinical trial materials