FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Capricor unit enters into amendment to CIRM notice of loan award
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2017 / 12:13 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Capricor unit enters into amendment to CIRM notice of loan award

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Capricor Therapeutics Inc:

* Capricor Therapeutics Inc - ‍on June 7, unit of co entered into amendment no. 2 to CIRM notice of loan award - SEC filing​

* Capricor Therapeutics Inc - under amendment, ‍ total award amount has been reduced to $14.4 million, operational milestones nos. 3 and 4 have been removed​

* Capricor Therapeutics Inc - ‍certain reporting requirements have been removed to coincide with elimination of certain enrollment milestones​ Source text: (bit.ly/2swJYUF) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.