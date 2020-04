BRIEF-Capricorn Metals Says No Significant Impacts To Construction Schedule Due To Covid-19

April 8 (Reuters) - Capricorn Metals Ltd:

* CAPRICORN METALS LTD - AT CURRENT TIME, THERE HAVE BEEN NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS TO CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE DUE TO COVID-19

* CAPRICORN METALS-LETTER OF INTENT ISSUED TO PREFERRED POWER SUPPLY CONTRACTOR TO ENABLE GAS GENERATORS TO BE ORDERED & PLACED IN PRODUCTION SCHEDULE

* CAPRICORN METALS LTD - FORMAL CONTRACT POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO BE FINALISED AND EXECUTED DURING JUNE 2020 QUARTER

* CAPRICORN METALS LTD - PREPARATION OF INFORMATION TO FACILITATE AN OPEN PIT MINING AND ASSOCIATED WORKS CONTRACT TENDER PROCESS IS ADVANCED