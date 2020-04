BRIEF-Capsensixx AG: 2019 EBITDA Of Group Of EUR 10.1 Mln

April 27 (Reuters) - Capsensixx AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: CAPSENSIXX AG: CAPSENSIXX EXCEEDS 2019 FORECAST WITH LEAP IN EARNINGS AND STARTS SUCCESSFULLY INTO 2020

* CAPSENSIXX AG - NET INCOME FOR YEAR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS RISES BY 56% TO EUR 7.4 MILLION

* CAPSENSIXX AG - 2019 EBITDA OF GROUP OF EUR 10.1 MILLION

* CAPSENSIXX AG - WILL HOLD ITS ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING FOR PAST FISCAL YEAR ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO TAKE PLACE AT END OF JUNE 2020 PROBABLY IN AUTUMN 2020

* CAPSENSIXX AG - AT PRESENT, CAPSENSIXX ANTICIPATES A POSITIVE RESULT FOR FISCAL 2020.

* CAPSENSIXX AG - Q1 2020 ENDED PROFITABLY AND WITH A NET INCOME AFTER MINORITY INTERESTS ABOVE COMPARATIVE PRIOR YEAR PERIOD