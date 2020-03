March 18 (Reuters) - Capstead Mortgage Corp:

* CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORPORATION PROVIDES FINANCIAL UPDATE IN LIGHT OF MARKET CONDITIONS

* CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE- EXPECTS ITS CORE EARNINGS FOR Q1 OF 2020 TO BE AT OR ABOVE OUR RECENTLY ANNOUNCED Q1 DIVIDEND OF $0.15 PER COMMON SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: