March 19 (Reuters) - Capstone Mining Corp:

* CAPSTONE MINING REPORTS FATALITY AT COZAMIN MINE IN ZACATECAS, MEXICO

* CAPSTONE MINING SAYS ‍FATAL ACCIDENT OCCURRED AT COZAMIN MINE ON SUNDAY, MARCH 18, 2018​

* OPERATIONS AT COZAMIN WERE TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED ON SUNDAY, BUT HAVE SINCE RESUMED WITH EXCEPTION OF IMMEDIATE AREA OF ACCIDENT

* AN ELECTRICAL TECHNICIAN WAS INJURED WORKING ON UNDERGROUND VOLTAGE REGULATOR AND HE LATER PASSED AWAY