16 days ago
July 31, 2017 / 11:19 AM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Capstone Mining reports Q2 earnings per share $0.03

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Capstone Mining Corp:

* Capstone Mining second quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly revenue $115.2 million versus $100.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.03

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Copper production for quarter totalled 24,002 tonnes​

* For second half of year, approximately half of Co's production is unhedged and completely unhedged in 2018 and beyond​

* Capstone expects to be within range of 2017 consolidated production guidance of 94,000 tonnes (±5%) of copper​

* Q2 revenue view $115.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cozamin's 2017 sustaining capital guidance is increased from $18.0 million to $19.0 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

