March 27 (Reuters) - Capstone Turbine Corp:

* CAPSTONE SECURES FIRST SIGNATURE SERIES ORDER IN PORTUGAL FOR TEXTILE MILL CHP PROJECT

* CAPSTONE TURBINE CORP - ‍ORDER FOR A C600 SIGNATURE SERIES MICROTURBINE TO PROVIDE COMBINED HEAT AND POWER (CHP) TO A PORTUGUESE TEXTILE MILL​