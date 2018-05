May 22 (Reuters) - Capstone Turbine Corp:

* CAPSTONE SECURES SIZABLE 1.4 MW ORDER IN THE UNITED KINGDOM COMMERCIAL & INDUSTRIAL SECTOR

* CAPSTONE TURBINE CORP - ORDER CONSISTS OF ONE C1000 SIGNATURE SERIES LOW-PRESSURE MICROTURBINE AND TWO TRADITIONAL C200 LOW-PRESSURE SYSTEMS

* CAPSTONE TURBINE CORP - PURE WORLD ENERGY, (PWE), CAPSTONE'S DISTRIBUTOR FOR UNITED KINGDOM, SECURED SIZABLE ORDER