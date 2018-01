Jan 26 (Reuters) - Car And General (Kenya) Ltd:

* FY ENDED SEPT 2017 REVENUE OF 9.64 BILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS 9.74 BILLION SHILLINGS YEAR AGO‍​

* FOR YEAR ENDED SEPT 30 2017, PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 98.3 MILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS 150.3 MILLION SHILLINGS‍​

* RESOLVED TO RECOMMEND FIRST AND FINAL DIVIDEND FOR YEAR ENDED SEPT 30, 2017, OF 0.60 SHILLINGS PER SHARE