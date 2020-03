March 17 (Reuters) - CAR Inc:

* FY CAR RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED BY 9.6% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO RMB4,917 MILLION

* FY ADJUSTED EBITDA INCREASED BY 6.4% TO RMB3,464 MILLION

* OUTBREAK OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SINCE LATE JAN CAUSED A DECLINE OF BUSINESS FROM LATE CHINESE NEW YEAR HOLIDAY

* COMPANY HAS STOPPED PURCHASING NEW VEHICLE TO MAINTAIN SAFE CASH LEVEL