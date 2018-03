BRIEF-Cara Operations Qtrly Earnings Per Share $0.45‍​

March 9 (Reuters) - Cara Operations Ltd:

* CARA REPORTS SAME RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF 2.5% AND ACHIEVES HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA AND EARNINGS BEFORE TAX SINCE 2015 IPO - Q4 DIVIDEND INCREASES 5% TO 10.68 CENTS PER SHARE

* ‍SYSTEM SALES GREW $133.8 MILLION TO $774.9 MILLION FOR 14 WEEKS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017​

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.45‍​

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.59