BRIEF-Cara Qtrly Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.41

May 10 (Reuters) - Cara Operations Ltd:

* CARA REPORTS Q1 2018 RESULTS LED BY SOLID SAME STORE SALES GROWTH

* CARA OPERATIONS - SYSTEM SALES GREW $96.8 MILLION TO $755.9 MILLION FOR 13 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 1, 2018 AS COMPARED TO 2017, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 14.7%

* SAME RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH FOR QUARTER WAS 2.1% COMPARED TO SAME 13 WEEKS IN 2017

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.35

* QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $0.41