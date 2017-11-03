FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cara reports Q3 2017 adjusted earnings per share ‍$0.46​
#Market News
November 3, 2017 / 9:29 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Cara reports Q3 2017 adjusted earnings per share ‍$0.46​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Cara Operations Ltd

* Cara reports Q3 2017 results - total system sales grow 36.9%, same restaurant sales +0.9% and operating EBITDA increases 30.1%.

* Cara Operations Ltd qtrly ‍SHR $0.34​

* Cara Operations Ltd qtrly adjusted earnings per share ‍$0.46​

* Cara Operations Ltd - qtrly total system sales $684.7 million versus $500.1 mln‍​

* Cara Operations - ‍to supplement cash flow and debt repayment co is also planning less capital expenditures in 2018 as “we build fewer new restaurants”​

* Cara Operations Ltd - ‍same restaurant sales growth for 13 weeks ended September 24, 2017 was 0.9 percent ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
