BRIEF-Cara Therapeutics And Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma Enter Into Ex-U.S. Licensing Agreement

May 23 (Reuters) - Cara Therapeutics Inc:

* CARA THERAPEUTICS AND VIFOR FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE RENAL PHARMA (VFMCRP) ENTER INTO EX-U.S. LICENSING AGREEMENT TO COMMERCIALIZE KORSUVA™ INJECTION IN DIALYSIS PATIENTS WITH PRURITUS

* CARA THERAPEUTICS INC - CARA ELIGIBLE FOR UP TO $470 MILLION IN REGULATORY AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONES

* CARA THERAPEUTICS INC - VFMCRP TO COMMERCIALIZE KORSUVA INJECTION WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN U.S., JAPAN AND SOUTH KOREA

* CARA THERAPEUTICS INC - CARA RECEIVES UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $50 MILLION IN CASH AND AN EQUITY INVESTMENT OF $20 MILLION

* CARA THERAPEUTICS INC - CARA IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE TIERED ROYALTIES BASED ON NET SALES OF KORSUVA INJECTION IN LICENSED TERRITORIES

* CARA THERAPEUTICS INC - CARA WILL SOLELY PROMOTE KORSUVA INJECTION IN ALL NON-FMC CLINICS IN U.S. AND RETAIN ALL PROFITS FROM THOSE SALES