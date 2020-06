BRIEF-Cara Therapeutics Completes Interim Assessment For Kare Phase 2 Trial Of Oral Korsuva

June 17 (Reuters) - Cara Therapeutics Inc:

* CARA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF INTERIM STATISTICAL ASSESSMENT FOR KARE PHASE 2 TRIAL OF ORAL KORSUVA™ IN ATOPIC DERMATITIS PATIENTS WITH MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PRURITUS

* CARA THERAPEUTICS INC - FULL TRIAL ENROLLMENT EXPECTED IN Q4 OF 2020

* CARA THERAPEUTICS INC - PATIENT ENROLLMENT INCREASED APPROXIMATELY 28% TO MAINTAIN >80% STATISTICAL POWER FOR PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* CARA THERAPEUTICS INC - BASED ON IDMC RECOMMENDATION, KARE'S TRIAL SIZE WILL BE INCREASED BY ABOUT 28%