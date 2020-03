March 25 (Reuters) - Cara Therapeutics Inc:

* CARA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS CLINICAL UPDATES

* CARA THERAPEUTICS INC - TIMELINE TO SUBMIT KORSUVA INJECTION NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO FDA IN SECOND HALF OF 2020 REMAINS UNCHANGED

* CARA THERAPEUTICS INC - ALSO CURRENTLY EVALUATING ORAL KORSUVA IN TWO ONGOING PHASE 2 TRIALS