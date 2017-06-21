FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cara Therapeutics reports continuation of phase 3 trial of I.V. CR845 in postoperative pain
June 21, 2017 / 11:09 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Cara Therapeutics reports continuation of phase 3 trial of I.V. CR845 in postoperative pain

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Cara Therapeutics Inc:

* Cara Therapeutics reports continuation of phase 3 trial of i.v. Cr845 in postoperative pain following interim assessment

* Cara Therapeutics - ‍based on guidance of idmc, trial will continue to test 2 doses of cr845 versus placebo in up to 450 patients undergoing abdominal surgery​

* Cara Therapeutics Inc - trial will continue to test two doses of cr845 and aims to enroll up to 450 patients

* Cara Therapeutics Inc - both doses of cr845 well tolerated

* Cara Therapeutics Inc - trial completion expected in q4 of 2017 for cr845 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

