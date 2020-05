May 11 (Reuters) - Cara Therapeutics Inc:

* CARA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE ESTIMATE $4.8 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.62 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* CARA THERAPEUTICS - EXPECTS EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND ITS ANTICIPATED OPERATING EXPENSES & CAP EX INTO SECOND HALF OF 2021