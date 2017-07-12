FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cara Therapeutics says ‍phase 1 results showed all four tablet strengths of oral CR845 were generally well-tolerated​
July 12, 2017 / 11:39 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Cara Therapeutics says ‍phase 1 results showed all four tablet strengths of oral CR845 were generally well-tolerated​

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Cara Therapeutics Inc

* Cara Therapeutics announces summary data from phase 1 trial of oral cr845 in hemodialysis patients with chronic kidney disease

* Cara Therapeutics Inc - ‍phase 1 results showed that all four tablet strengths of oral CR845 were generally well-tolerated​

* Cara Therapeutics- ‍overall,frequency of treatment emergent adverse events (teaes) in CR845-treated patients was similar to group administered placebo​

* Cara Therapeutics-data to inform design of planned oral CR845 pruritus clinical program in non-dialysis ckd-ap population aimed to initiate later this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

