BRIEF-Carbios FY Operating Loss Widens To 4.5 Million Euros

March 16 (Reuters) - CARBIOS SA:

* FY REVENUE 1.45 MILLION EUR

* HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS WITH NESTLÉ WATERS, PEPSICO AND SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD EUROPE, WHICH HAVE JOINED PET CONSORTIUM FOUNDED WITH L’ORÉAL

* SIGNATURE OF TWO EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENTS WITH NOVOZYMES, WORLD LEADER IN ENZYME PRODUCTION

* FY NET LOSS EUR 3.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 3.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 4.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 4.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BENEFITING FROM FUNDING OF ADEME AND FROM EUR 14.486 MILLION RAISED DURING EXERCISE, CARBIOS CLOSED OUT WITH A CASH POSITION OF EUR 15.915 MILLION AT YEAR-END 2019

* CARBIOLICE: COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF TECHNOLOGY EVANESTO® EXPECTED IN 2020

* SUCCESSFUL CAPITAL INCREASE OF 14.5 MILLION EUROS SUPPORTED BY NEW REFERENCE SHAREHOLDERSINCLUDINGCOPERNICUS AM, L’ORÉAL VIA ITS VENTURE-CAPITAL FUND BOLD AND MICHELIN VENTURES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)