March 10 (Reuters) - Carbiotix AB (publ):

* CARBIOTIX JOINS THE GLOBAL PREBIOTIC ASSOCIATION (GPA)

* MEMBERSHIP WILL ALLOW CO TO JOIN A LIMITED GROUP OF COMPANIES PROMOTING GROWTH OF PREBIOTICS AND DEMONSTRATES CO'S POTENTIAL IMPACT AND RECOGNITION IN GLOBAL PREBIOTICS INDUSTRY