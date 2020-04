April 29 (Reuters) - Carbiotix AB (publ):

* SIGNED A LINKGUT AGREEMENT WITH LIVEYOUNGER INSTITUTE

* CARBIOTIX WILL PROVIDE MICROBIOME TESTING SERVICES INCLUDED WITHIN ITS ONEGUT GUT HEALTH TESTING SERVICE TO LIVEYOUNGER CLIENTS STARTING IN MAY 2020

* AGREEMENT REPRESENTS CARBIOTIX FIRST AGREEMENT WITH A WELLNESS COMPANY FOCUSED ON WEIGHT-LOSS LIFESTYLE COACHING AND OFFERING A PORTFOLIO OF DIFFERENT TESTING SERVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)