BRIEF-Carbiotix Streamlines Clinical Study Plan

May 19 - Carbiotix AB (publ):

* CARBIOTIX STREAMLINES CLINICAL STUDY PLAN TO REDUCE RISK AND REACH PROFITABILITY SOONER

* TO POSTPONE PLANNED PRE-CLINICAL AND CLINICAL STUDIES FOR CANDIDATES IBD (CBX111) AND HYPERAMMONEMIA (CBX121)

* LAUNCH IS ESTIMATED TO H2 2021 IN US TO THEN INITIATE CLINICAL TRIALS DURING H1 2022 REGARDING IBD (CBX111) AND HYPERAMMONEMIA (CBX121) TO REACH A BRAND NEW MARKET FOR ITS PREBIOTIC PRODUCTS FOR GASTRIC HEALTH

* DECIDED NOT TO DO ANIMAL STUDIES IN PRECLINICAL DEVELOPMENT