BRIEF-Carbo® Announces Q1 Loss Per Share $0.83

April 26 (Reuters) - CARBO Ceramics Inc:

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $250 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE $49.4 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $55.1 MILLION

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.83

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.69 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $244.0 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CARBO CERAMICS SAYS HAD DISRUPTIONS IN RAIL SERVICE DURING Q1, WHICH HURT VOLUME OF FRAC SAND CO WAS ABLE TO MOVE OUT OF WISCONSIN FACILITY

* CARBO CERAMICS SAYS STILL TARGETING POSITIVE EBITDA FOR 2018

* CARBO CERAMICS - BELIEVE Q2 2018 WILL RESULT IN INCREASED REVENUE AND OPERATING CASH, BOTH SEQUENTIALLY AND YEAR-ON-YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)