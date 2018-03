March 21 (Reuters) - Carbo Ceramics Inc:

* CARBO CERAMICS - ‍ ON MARCH 20, BOARD REDUCED ITS SIZE TO SIX DIRECTORS AS BOARD MEMBER ROBERT RUBIN PASSED AWAY ON MARCH 17 - SEC FILING​ Source text (bit.ly/2GOVaRn) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)