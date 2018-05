May 2 (Reuters) - Carbon Black Inc:

* CARBON BLACK INC SAYS NOW ANTICIPATES IPO PRICE WILL BE BETWEEN $17.00 AND $19.00 PER SHARE - SEC FILING

* CARBON BLACK INC SAYS HAD PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED IPO PRICE BETWEEN $15 AND $17 PER SHARE Source text: [bit.ly/2HK4UM5] Further company coverage: