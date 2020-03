BRIEF-Carbon Revolution Withdraws FY20 Guidance Due To COVID-19 Uncertainty

March 25 (Reuters) - Carbon Revolution Ltd:

* WITHDRAWS FY20 GUIDANCE DUE TO COVID-19 UNCERTAINTY

* UNDERLYING DEMAND FOR CARBON REVOLUTION WHEELS REMAINS STRONG OVER LONGER TERM

* LATEST DISCUSSIONS WITH CUSTOMERS HAVE CONFIRMED THAT DEMAND REMAINS STRONG AND FORWARD ORDERS ARE IN PLACE

* MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS AT WAURN PONDS FACILITY ARE CONTINUING ACROSS ALL SHIFTS WITH SEPARATION PROCEDURES IN PLACE

* GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE SUPPLY CHAINS DISRUPTIONS DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK IMPACTED CUSTOMERS' ABILITY TO RECEIVE WHEELS IN SHORT TERM