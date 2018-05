BRIEF-Carbonite Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.42

May 7 (Reuters) - Carbonite Inc:

* CARBONITE ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.29

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.42

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.22 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REVENUE FOR Q1 WAS $64.0 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 12% FROM $57.1 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2017

* SEES Q2 GAAP REVENUE $75.8 - $77.8 MILLION

* SEES Q2 NON-GAAP REVENUE $78.0- $80.0 MILLION

* SEES Q2 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.34 - $0.38

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP REVENUE $296.9 - $306.9 MILLION

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE $302.5 - $312.5 MILLION

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.51 - $1.59

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.49, REVENUE VIEW $307.9 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 BUSINESS BOOKINGS $223.8 - $234.8 MILLION

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW $32.0 - $38.0 MILLION