Feb 21(Reuters) - Carchs Holdings Co Ltd

* Says the company’s wholly owned Tokyo-based used car subsidiary Carchs Co., Ltd. will merge with the company’s wholly owned Fukuoka-based used car subsidiary

* Merger effective April 1

* Says the Fukuoka-based subsidiary will be dissolved after the merger

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ySc9iG

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)