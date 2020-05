BRIEF-Carclo Sees Underlying Results For Continuing Businesses For 2020 In Line With Expectations

May 4 (Reuters) - Carclo PLC:

* CARCLO PLC - TRADING UPDATE FOR YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 (“FY2020”)

* CARCLO PLC - TRADING FOR CONTINUING BUSINESSES DURING SECOND HALF OF FY2020 REFLECTED A CONTINUATION OF POSITIVE MOMENTUM SEEN IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR

* CARCLO PLC - EXPECTS TO REPORT, SUBJECT TO AUDIT, UNDERLYING RESULTS FOR CONTINUING BUSINESSES FOR FY2020 IN LINE WITH ITS EXPECTATIONS.

* CARCLO PLC - IMPACT OF COVID-19 DISRUPTION HAS BEEN MORE EXTENSIVE IN Q1 OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

* CARCLO PLC - DEMAND FOR AEROSPACE BUSINESS HAS BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY DOWNTURN IN AEROSPACE SECTOR IN Q1

* CARCLO PLC - BOARD HAS TAKEN A 20% CUT IN FEES AND SALARIES FOR Q1 OF NEW FINANCIAL YEAR

* CARCLO - DEMAND IN TECHNICAL PLASTICS BUSINESS REMAINED RELATIVELY RESILIENT, WITH PRODUCTS BEING USED DIRECTLY IN COVID-19 TESTING APPLICATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: