BRIEF-Card Factory Expects To Declare Special Dividend of 5-10 pence/shr

April 10 (Reuters) - Card Factory PLC:

* FY REVENUE AT 422.1 MILLION STG VERSUS 398.2 MILLION STG A YEAR AGO

* FY UNDERLYING EBITDA £94.0 MILLION VERSUS £98.5 MILLION

* FY CARD FACTORY LIKE FOR LIKE AT+2.9% PERCENT VERSUS +0.6 PERCENT REPORTED A YEAR AGO

* SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF 15P PER SHARE PAID IN DECEMBER 2017 (FY17: 15P), A RETURN OF £51.2M TO SHAREHOLDERS

* FINAL DIVIDEND PER SHARE INCREASED BY 1.6% TO 6.4P

* FURTHER BUSINESS EFFICIENCIES IDENTIFIED FOR FY19, TO PROVIDE PARTIAL MITIGATION HEADWINDS

* 50 NET NEW STORES OPENED IN PERIOD, BRINGING TOTAL UK ESTATE TO 915

* FOREIGN EXCHANGE AND NATIONAL LIVING WAGE HEADWINDS EXPECTED TO EASE IN FY20

"CURRENTLY EXPECT TO DECLARE ANOTHER SPECIAL DIVIDEND WITH HALF YEAR RESULTS IN RANGE OF 5-10P PER ORDINARY SHARE"