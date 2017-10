Aug 10 (Reuters) - CARD FACTORY PLC

* H1 CARD FACTORY LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES GROWTH OF +3.1%

* H1 UNDERLYING GROUP SALES GROWTH OF +6.7%

* H1 TOTAL REPORTED SALES GROWTH OF +6.1%, REFLECTING IMPACT OF ONE EXTRA TRADING DAY IN PRIOR YEAR

* BOARD‘S EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL FINANCIAL YEAR UNCHANGED

* H1 LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES PERFORMANCE FOR CARD FACTORY STORE NETWORK WAS +3.0% (H1 FY17: -0.1%)