BRIEF-Card Factory Scraps 2020 Dividend, Gets Access To More Funding Under Govt Scheme

May 6 (Reuters) - Card Factory PLC:

* COVID 19 UPDATE

* CARD FACTORY - RECEIVED CONFIRMATION FROM BANK OF ENGLAND THAT HAVE ACCESS TO ADDITIONAL FUNDING UNDER COVID CORPORATE FINANCING FACILITY

* FURLOUGHING OF OVER 90% OF OUR COLLEAGUES

* DECIDED NOT TO PAY A FINAL DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF FY20 TO PROTECT BUSINESS AND ITS BALANCE SHEET AT THIS UNCERTAIN TIME

* HAVE AGREED WITH HMRC ON DEFERRAL OF VAT AND PAYE/NI

* SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN NON-ESSENTIAL CAPEX

* CONFIDENT THAT GROUP HAS ACCESS TO SUFFICIENT LIQUIDITY, EVEN IN EVENT OF A PROLONGED STORE CLOSURE PERIOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: