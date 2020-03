BRIEF-Cardiex Ltd Announces Additional Contract With Bayer AG

March 26 (Reuters) - Cardiex Ltd:

* CARDIEX LTD ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL CONTRACT WITH PHARMACEUTICAL GIANT, BAYER AG

* TOTAL VALUE OF THAT CONTRACT AND ONGOING TRIAL HAS NOW BEEN INCREASED UNDER AMENDED AGREEMENT TO US$1.53 MILLION

* UNIT AND BAYER AG ENTERED AMENDED AGREEMENT FOR BOTH LEASE OF ATCOR DEVICES & PROVISION OF EXPANDED DATA MANAGEMENT SERVICES

* ADDITIONAL EXISTING TRIALS, NEW TRIAL CONTRACTS TOGETHER ADD SIGNIFICANT NEW INCREMENTAL REVENUE TO CO FOR 2020 AND 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: