March 25 (Reuters) - Cardiex Ltd:

* CARDIEX- NEW PROJECT DEVELOPMENT TIMELINE WILL LIKELY BE IMPACTED IN NEAR TERM BUT REMAIN ON TRACK TO LAUNCH IN 2021 VITAL SIGNS MONITORING DEVICE

* CARDIEX LTD- TAKEN STEPS TO RESTRUCTURE COSTS WITH CERTAIN EXTERNAL CONTRACTORS WITH SAVINGS OF ABOUT 20%

* CARDIEX LTD- STILL REMAIN ON TRACK FOR A RECORD SALES YEAR IN 2020