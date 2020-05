BRIEF-Cardiff Oncology Announces $2.5 Mln Equity Investment By Acorn Bioventures

May 27 (Reuters) - Cardiff Oncology Inc:

* CARDIFF ONCOLOGY ANNOUNCES $2.5 MILLION EQUITY INVESTMENT BY BIOTECH-FOCUSED FUNDAMENTAL INVESTOR ACORN BIOVENTURES

* CARDIFF ONCOLOGY - ENTERED INTO SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH BIOTECH-FOCUSED FUNDAMENTAL INVESTOR, ACORN BIOVENTURES, LP, FOR $2.5 MILLION

* CARDIFF ONCOLOGY - ACORN BIOVENTURES TO PURCHASE IN OFFERING 1.21 MILLION SHARES AND IN CONCURRENT PRIVATE PLACEMENT, WARRANTS TO PURCHASE 482,160 SHARES

* CARDIFF ONCOLOGY - UNDER AGREEMENT, COMBINED PURCHASED PRICE AT MARKET OF $2.074 PER SHARE