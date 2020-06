June 9 (Reuters) - Cardiff Oncology Inc:

* CARDIFF ONCOLOGY ANNOUNCES EXPANDED ACCESS PROGRAM FOR ONVANSERTIB IN KRAS-MUTATED METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER AS FOLLOW-ON TO FAST TRACK DESIGNATION

* CARDIFF ONCOLOGY - EXPANDED ACCESS PROGRAM PROVIDES PATHWAY FOR PATIENTS TO GAIN ACCESS TO TREATMENT WITH ONVANSERTIB OUTSIDE OF CLINICAL TRIALS