May 13 (Reuters) - Cardiff Oncology Inc:

* CARDIFF ONCOLOGY ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH POC CAPITAL TO FUND PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ONVANSERTIB IN KRAS-MUTATED METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER (MCRC)

* CARDIFF ONCOLOGY - FUNDING WILL ENABLE ADDITION OF NEW TRIAL SITES TO ACCELERATE COMPLETION OF PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL