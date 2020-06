June 15 (Reuters) - Cardiff Oncology Inc:

* CARDIFF ONCOLOGY DATA CONTINUES TO DEMONSTRATE EFFICACY, DURABILITY AND SAFETY OF ONVANSERTIB IN PATIENTS WITH DIFFICULT-TO-TREAT RELAPSED/REFRACTORY AML

* CARDIFF ONCOLOGY INC - ANTI-LEUKEMIC ACTIVITY WAS OBSERVED AT A WIDE RANGE OF ONVANSERTIB DOSES IN STUDY