May 29 (Reuters) - Cardiff Oncology Inc:

* CARDIFF ONCOLOGY INC - CO’S DATA DEMONSTRATES EFFICACY OF ONVANSERTIB IN PATIENTS WITH KRAS-MUTATED METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER

* CARDIFF ONCOLOGY INC - ONE ADDITIONAL OBJECTIVE RESPONSE ACHIEVED POST ASCO REPORTING - ORR OF 45%

* CARDIFF ONCOLOGY - SAFETY, TOLERABILITY DEMONSTRATED ACROSS ONVANSERTIB DOSE LEVELS EVALUATED TO-DATE